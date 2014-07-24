BRIEF-Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Ciber
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, July 24 U.S. cable group Liberty Global has offered to sell its pay TV channel Film1 in a bid to win EU antitrust approval for its proposed acquisition of Dutch rival Ziggo, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Liberty Global, controlled by billionaire John Malone, also promised not to block either contractually or technically "over-the-top" TV service providers from accessing its Internet network for four years, the source said.
"Over-the-top" companies typically stream their TV services via the Internet. Liberty Global's offer came after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation into the deal in May, worried that it may reduce competition in the Netherlands and lead to higher consumer prices. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
