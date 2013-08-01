(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 1 South Africa's long-term
insurer Liberty Holdings posted a 6 percent rise in
half-year earnings on Thursday after strong growth in new
insurance business.
The firm, majority-owned by Africa's biggest bank Standard
Group, reported a BEE normalised headline earnings per
share of 602.7 cents from a restated 568.8 cents a year ago.
BEE normalised headline earnings, which exclude certain
one-time items and take into account the impact of its black
shareholder scheme, is Liberty's main performance measure.
New insurance business increased 11.8 percent to 3.1 bln
rand while total assets under management grew by nearly 17
percent to 566 billion rand.
Liberty, which has operations in 15 African countries and
has asset management and property businesses, raised it dividend
payout by 10 percent to 212 cents.
"Our core insurance and asset management businesses are
performing better than assumptions," it said.
"We anticipate that they will continue to do so and attract
higher levels of new business at improved margin despite the
current pressure on consumer disposable income in South Africa."
Standard Bank holds a 53.6 percent stake in Liberty and
reports its own first-half performance later this month.
Liberty's shares have risen over 10 percent so far this
year. Johannesburg's All-Share index is up 5 percent in
comparison.
