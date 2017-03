July 25 John Malone's Liberty Media Corp started the process of spinning off its cable assets through a stock dividend to its shareholders to form a new listed company called Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband, in a regulatory filing, said the stock dividend would be worth up to $4.8 billion and Malone would retain a voting interest of 47.3 percent. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)