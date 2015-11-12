BRIEF-Osisko obtains transfer of Windfall certificate of authorization
* Osisko obtains transfer of Windfall certificate of authorization
Nov 12 Liberty Media Corp said it would reclassify its common stock into three new tracking stock groups.
One tracking stock would be designated as the Liberty Braves Group, one as the Liberty Media Group and one as the Liberty Sirius Group.
A tracking stock is a type of common stock that "tracks" or depends on the financial performance of a specific business unit or operating division of a company and trade as separate securities. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* CEO Patrick Gelsinger's FY 2016 total compensation was $14.84 million versus $14.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing