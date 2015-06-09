COLOGNE, Germany, June 9 The head of Europe's biggest cable company Liberty Global said on Tuesday that offering mobile telecom services packaged with traditional television and broadband helped keep subscribers loyal for longer.

"In the UK we operate Virgin Media, we have 4 million mobile subscribers in the UK," Chief Executive Mike Fries told the ANGA conference.

"Of those subscribers 25 percent are also video subscribers and they don't churn as much. They stay loyal to your service."

The stance is a shift for Liberty, which had for the past several years said it did not need to sell mobile services alongside its cable and broadband marketed under the Unitymedia and UPC brands in a dozen countries from Germany to Britain.

In April its Belgian unit Telenet bought Belgium's third-largest mobile carrier Base from Dutch carrier KPN for 1.3 billion euros. And last week Vodafone, the world's second-largest mobile company, said it was in negotiations with Liberty about exchanging some assets.

Such a move would give Vodafone much-needed heft in broadband, and Liberty more exposure to mobile.

Speaking of Belgium, Fries said: "We have great reach and we acquired a mobile operator there from KPN because we also see the benefit of offering what we call quad-play or four services."

He declined to give any details about the discussions with Vodafone.

Analysts and sector bankers said the two most important countries for both firms where they overlap were Britain and Germany. A source told Reuters last week Vodafone's primary interest was in acquiring Liberty's UK arm Virgin Media, while the main attraction for Liberty was Vodafone's German business.

Liberty owns Unitymedia, Germany's second-biggest cable operator, and it has long coveted its bigger rival Kabel Deutschland, which Vodafone bought in 2013 for $10 billion to shore up its mobile operations there. (Editing by Leila Abboud and Susan Fenton)