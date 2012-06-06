PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 17
Feb 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 6 Liberty Property LP on Wednesday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $300 million.
Citigroup, JP Morgan and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LIBERTY PROPERTY LP AMT $400 MLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.805 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.149 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/11/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 250 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.
* Newmont declares quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: