WARSAW, Sept 5 Liberty Global's UPC has received a conditional clearance from Poland's competition watchdog UOKiK for its 870 million zlotys ($295 million) purchase of cable TV operator Aster, UOKiK's spokeswoman said on Monday.

She did not discuss the conditions that UPC would have to meet to complete the deal.

The purchase would solidify UPC's top position on the Polish market. ($1 = 2.950 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)