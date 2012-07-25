US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges higher after Trump renews jobs pledge
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.06 pct, Nasdaq down 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
July 25 The New York Liberty Development Corp will sell about $1.65 billion of new and refunding revenue bonds during the week of July 30, a market source said on Wednesday.
The sale includes about $338 million of new bonds to be sold in four series all due on Dec. 1, 2050, and about $1.2 billion of refunding bonds to be sold in three series all maturing on Dec. 1, 2049, according to the preliminary official statement.
These bonds are issued for the 3 World Trade Center Project.
The sale will include about $113 million of refunding bonds for the 3 World Trade Center Project-Towers 3 and 4, and will be sold in three series all maturing on Dec. 1, 2049, according to the preliminary official statement.
Goldman Sachs & Co is the lead manager on the sale.
The last time that The Liberty Development Corp sold bonds through a negotiated sale was in March, when it issued $450 million of Liberty revenue refunding bonds for the 7 World Trade Center Project through lead manager JP Morgan. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by Jan Paschal)
