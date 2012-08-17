* Intends to increase Sirius XM stake above 50 percent
* Seeks "de jure" control of company and board
* Filing continues control battle between the companies
By Liana B. Baker
Aug 17 Liberty Media Corp has filed a
new application with the U.S. Federal Communications Commission
saying it plans to take full control of Sirius XM and
its board by increasing its stake in the satellite operator
above 50 percent.
Liberty said in the filing that it is applying to take "de
jure" or absolute control of the company, which includes "the
ability to control the membership of the Sirius Board of
Directors." It currently holds five out of 13 seats on the
board.
Liberty had previously applied to take "de facto" control of
Sirius XM but the FCC rejected that bid, saying its application
was not "sufficient." At the time, Liberty's stake in the
satellite radio operator was about 40 percent.
A company can apply to take "de facto" control of another
company when its stake is below 50 percent, but once above that
threshold it can then move to take "de jure" control.
Liberty on Wednesday boosted its stake in Sirius XM to about
48 percent by acquiring additional shares on the open market.
The company, owned by billionaire cable television pioneer John
Malone, previously said it was considering a tax-free spinoff of
its Sirius stake.
Sirius XM shares recently hit 52-week highs after analysts
said Liberty had been dropping hints that it planned to embark
on an aggressive share buyback.
"Our view is that Sirius is under-leveraged and there's
plenty of opportunity for share repurchase and other financial
actions at the company, which we deem is ultimately positive,"
said Liberty Chief Executive Greg Maffei on the company's
earnings call earlier this month.
Liberty acquired its initial stake in Sirius in 2009 as part
of a deal in which it loaned the satellite radio provider $530
million to help it avoid bankruptcy. Though it has been buying
Sirius XM shares on the open market in recent months, the bulk
of its stake is in the preferred shares it acquired in the 2009
transaction.
Liberty is planning on converting those preferred shares
into common stock, but said it will not convert them above the
50 percent ownership threshold until the FCC accepts its
application to take control. The company said it would be able
to convert its shares within 60 days of the FCC granting its
application.
"Liberty Media is qualified to control Sirius XM. Liberty
Media and its current and previous subsidiaries have held
numerous classes of FCC licenses," Liberty said in its filing.
Sirius XM, led by CEO Mel Karmazin, said in a regulatory
filing on Friday that it would cooperate fully with the FCC in
its evaluation of Liberty's application.
Sirius XM posted higher-than-expected second quarter revenue
earlier this month, boosted by price increases for its service,
and raised its earnings outlook for the year.
Liberty declined comment beyond its FCC filing. A Sirius XM
representative could not be reached.