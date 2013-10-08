Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
BRUSSELS Oct 8 U.S. cable group Liberty Global is content with its present 28.5 percent stake in Dutch cable group Ziggo and has no current plans to expand it, Liberty's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"The position we have in Ziggo now is strategic, there's nothing more to add," Chief Executive Mike Fries told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Brussels.
Liberty also holds a controlling stake in Belgian cable operator Telenet and Ziggo's Dutch rival UPC.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.