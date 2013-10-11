BRUSSELS Oct 8 U.S. cable group Liberty Global is content with its present 28.5 percent stake in Dutch cable group Ziggo and has no current plans to expand it, Liberty's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"We're happy with the position we have right now. As we've said publicly the position we have now is strategic, that's it, nothing more to add," Chief Executive Mike Fries told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Brussels.

Liberty also holds a controlling stake in Belgian cable operator Telenet and Ziggo's Dutch rival UPC.