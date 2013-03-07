BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
BRUSSELS, March 7 EU antitrust regulators will decide by April 15 whether to clear a $15.8 billion takeover bid by U.S. cable group Liberty Global for British peer Virgin Media , the EU competition authority said on Thursday.
The deal, if approved, would pit Liberty Global controlling shareholder and U.S. billionaire John Malone against Rupert Murdoch, owner of British satellite group BSkyB, in the fast-developing European cable market.
Liberty Global, Europe's No. 1 cable operator, notified the deal to the European Commission on Wednesday, the authority said on its website.
The Commission can either approve the takeover in the preliminary review, extend the scrutiny by 10 working days to examine concessions or open a lengthy investigation.
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.