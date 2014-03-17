March 17 Liberty Global PLC : * Says Liberty Global acquires remaining 20 pct of VTR, Chile's largest cable operator * Acquired the remaining 20 pct of the outstanding shares in both VTR Globalcom Spa and VTR Wireless Spa * Purchased these shares in exchange for 10.1 million Liberty Global class C ordinary shares * Share consideration had market value of about $422 million, based on closing price of LBTYK of $41.80 per share on March 13