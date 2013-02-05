MOVES-LinkedIn exec for recruiting software to depart after senior management changes
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.
LONDON Feb 5 Liberty Global Inc : * Bid talks with Virgin Media at late stage of
negotiations-two sources * Two sources say major parameters agreed in Liberty Global bid talks
with Virgin Media
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.