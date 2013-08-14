Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT Aug 14 Liberty Global will use all legal means available to fight a German court decision nullifying regulatory clearance of its acquisition of cable company KabelBW, a spokeswoman for its unit Unitymedia Kabel BW said.
A higher regional court in Duesseldorf earlier on Wednesday ruled that Germany's federal cartel office will have to look at the 3.16 billion euro ($4.2 billion) takeover again.
The court did not allow for an appeal of the decision, but Unitymedia Kabel BW can file a complaint with Germany's Federal Court of Justice to be allowed to appeal.
($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)