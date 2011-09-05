* UPC to solidify leading market position

* Has to sell overlapping network (Adds detail, quote)

WARSAW, Sept 5 Liberty Global unit UPC's 870 million zlotys ($295 million) purchase of cable TV operator Aster has been cleared by Poland's competition watchdog UOKiK, conditional on a partial sell-off of its network.

The regulator said on Monday UPC would have to sell parts of Aster's cable network that overlap with those of its larger rival.

"UPC can take over control over Aster if over next the 18 months it sells parts of Aster's network in Krakow and Warsaw in locations where both companies are providing services, " UOKiK said.

UOKiK head Malgorzata Krasnodebska-Tomkiel said UPC, which agreed to purchase Aster in December, had agreed to the conditions set by the regulator.

The combined company was expected to control 30 percent of the market with 1.4 million clients. ($1 = 2.950 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)