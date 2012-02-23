Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
AMSTERDAM Feb 23 U.S. cable group Liberty Global would consider expanding in the Netherlands if an opportunity arose, the chief executive said on Thursday.
"It is a big market, and one you should expect us to be looking at if a transaction were available," Chief Executive Mike Fries told analysts after the firm reported fourth-quarter results.
Earlier on Thursday, Dutch media reported that Liberty Global was mulling a bid for rival firm Ziggo.
But Fries said "it is my understanding they (Ziggo) are going to IPO". (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan)
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
