AMSTERDAM Feb 23 U.S. cable group Liberty Global would consider expanding in the Netherlands if an opportunity arose, the chief executive said on Thursday.

"It is a big market, and one you should expect us to be looking at if a transaction were available," Chief Executive Mike Fries told analysts after the firm reported fourth-quarter results.

Earlier on Thursday, Dutch media reported that Liberty Global was mulling a bid for rival firm Ziggo.

But Fries said "it is my understanding they (Ziggo) are going to IPO". (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan)