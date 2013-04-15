BRUSSELS, April 15 U.S. cable firm Liberty
Global won unconditional EU regulatory approval on
Monday for its $15.8 billion takeover of Virgin Media,
a deal that pits the group against Rupert Murdoch's British
satellite TV operation BSkyB.
The European Commission said it did not have any competition
concerns regarding the takeover, confirming a Reuters report
last week.
The EU antitrust authority said this was because the
companies operated cable networks in different EU countries and
because of the merged group's limited market position in
wholesale TV channels in Britain and Ireland.
The companies valued the deal at $15.8 billion on Feb. 6,
the day it was announced.