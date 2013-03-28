UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
AMSTERDAM, March 28 Cable firm Liberty Global said on Thursday it had bought a 12.65 percent stake in Dutch cable firm Ziggo for 632.5 million euros ($808 million) as a strategic investment in a market where it already operates.
Liberty Global, which owns Dutch cable firm UPC, said it bought the shares for 25 euros per share from Barclays Capital Securities.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.