Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
AMSTERDAM, April 30 U.S.-listed cable firm Liberty Global has increased its stake in Dutch rival Ziggo to 15 percent from 12.65 percent previously, a regulatory filing at Dutch financial market regulator AFM showed on Tuesday.
Liberty last month bought Ziggo shares, saying the acquisition, in a sector in which it is already involved, was attractive given the stock's dividend yield of about 7.4 percent.
Liberty owns Dutch cable firm UPC.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."
GENEVA, March 6 Volkswagen will show off a fully self-driving car at the Geneva auto show, as part of the German carmaker's drive to be at the forefront of new technologies in the wake of its diesel emissions scandal.