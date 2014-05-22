May 22 Liberty Holdings Ltd
* Group long-term insurance indexed new business increased
to R1.6 billion for three months ended 31 march .
* Investment markets were relatively subdued for quarter
resulting in lower earnings from shareholder investment
portfolio compared to equivalent 2013 period.
* Assets under management across group at 31 march 2014 are
R612 billion.
* Corporate indexed new business of R147 million is 11
percent below comparable period in 2013; is reflective of lumpy
nature of business
* Retail insurance segment improved indexed new business for
period by 9 percent, with single premium investment new business
up 29 percent to R4.5 billion gross inflow
