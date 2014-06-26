BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
June 26 Liberty Living Plc IPO-LLP.L
* Brandeaux student accommodation fund (sterling) limited ( "fund") has decided not to proceed with an initial public offering of liberty living plc ( "company") at this time.
* This decision has been reached due to adverse public market conditions and despite a positive response to company and its underlying portfolio from prospective investors.
* Fund will continue to consider all options for creating liquidity for its shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: