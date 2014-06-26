June 26 Liberty Living Plc IPO-LLP.L

* Brandeaux student accommodation fund (sterling) limited ( "fund") has decided not to proceed with an initial public offering of liberty living plc ( "company") at this time.

* This decision has been reached due to adverse public market conditions and despite a positive response to company and its underlying portfolio from prospective investors.

* Fund will continue to consider all options for creating liquidity for its shareholders