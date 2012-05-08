May 8 John Malone's Liberty Media said on Tuesday it has entered into a contract that gives it the option to increase its stake in satellite radio company Sirius XM to 45.2 percent.

Liberty Media already has a 40 percent stake in Sirius and has tried to take control of the business in recent weeks. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has dismissed Liberty Media's application to take control of Sirius' operating licenses.

Liberty Media on Tuesday also reported that its first-quarter revenue fell 55 percent to $440 million and adjusted operating income decreased 77 percent to $110 million. It said the declines resulted from a significant recognition of deferred revenue and costs in the year-earlier period at its True Position unit.

