* Liberty Interactive operating inc up 3 pct to $408 mln
* Liberty Interactive creates two new tracking stocks
* Tracking stocks focus on retail and minority stakes
* Liberty Media adj op inc down 15 pct on programming costs
By Yinka Adegoke
Feb 23 John Malone's Liberty Interactive
posted a rise in operating income for the fourth
quarter helped by QVC's international performance off-setting a
dip at its US business
Liberty Interactive's operating income for the fourth
quarter rose by 3 percent to $408 million driven by QVC's
international performance offsetting a dip at its US business.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $2.89 billion.
But sister company Liberty Media posted a drop in fourth
quarter operating income due to higher costs at its Starz cable
pay-TV unit.
Liberty Media's adjusted operating income before
depreciation and amortization decreased 15 percent to $93
million in the fourth quarter primarily due to an acceleration
of production cost amortization as a result of the decline in
the home video business last year. It also spent more on
advertising and marketing of its shows like "Boss."
Starz revenue rose 8 percent to $432 million as it increased
subscribers at its Starz and Encore channels.
Malone split off Liberty Media from the retail-focused
Liberty Interactive Corp last September. Liberty Media
also owns key equity stakes in satellite radio company SiriusXM
, concert promoter Live Nation and book retailer
Barnes & Noble.
Liberty Interactive said its board approved the
recapitalization of is common stock into shares of two new
tracking stocks Liberty Interactive and Liberty Ventures.
The Liberty Interactive tracking stock will follow QVC, the
eCommerce companies, a 34 percent stake in HSN shopping channel,
around $500 million of cash and around $5 billion of debt and
liabilities.
The Liberty Ventures tracking stock will be attributed to
its mix of minority stakes in businesses including Expedia
, TripAdvisor, Time Warner Inc, Time
Warner Cable Inc, AOL, Interval Leisure Group,
Tree.com and Liberty's green-energy investments, plus
around $1.25 billion of cash and around $3 billion principal
amount of Liberty's publicly traded exchangeable debentures.
(Reporting By Yinka Adegoke)