Oct 25 John Malone's Liberty Media Corp said it
appointed Christopher Shean as chief financial officer.
Shean was previously the controller at the company, which
plans to spin off two of its trading stock groups, Liberty
Capital and Liberty Starz .
Prior to joining Liberty in 2000, he was a partner in
accounting firm KPMG.
Liberty Media also said it appointed Treasurer David Flowers
to the role of managing director, alternative investments. Both
appointments are effective Nov. 1.
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Vinu
Pilakkott)