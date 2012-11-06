BRIEF-Bayer eyes more robust growth in agriculture towards yr-end
* Head of Crop Science unit Liam Conaon says agriculture markets likely to see more robust growth towards the end of 2017 and in 2018
Nov 6 Media mogul John Malone's Liberty Media Corp reported a 3 percent increase in quarterly revenue, helped by a rise in subscribers at its Starz and Encore units.
Revenue rose to $555 million.
Liberty Media, through subsidiaries such as Starz LLC, is engaged in the media, communications and entertainment industries.
* Head of Crop Science unit Liam Conaon says agriculture markets likely to see more robust growth towards the end of 2017 and in 2018
* Wolverine Worldwide reports fourth-quarter and full-year results and announces 2017 outlook
Feb 22 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by cost cuts.