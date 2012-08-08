Aug 8 Liberty Media Corp plans to spin off its premium pay-TV network Starz LLC into a separate company in a tax-free transaction for its shareholders.

Starz, which runs eponymous channels ranging from comedy to movies and other Encore-branded channels, will become a separate listed company with about $1.5 billion in debt.

The deal will provide better transparency on the Starz operating business, optimize Starz's capital structure and create significant liquidity at Liberty Media, Chief Executive Greg Maffei said in a statement. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)