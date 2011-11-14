DUBLIN Nov 14 U.S. general insurer
Liberty Mutual will rebrand Quinn Insurance as
Liberty Insurance next year after completing its takeover of the
Irish-based insurer on Monday.
"We are pleased with this acquisition as it enables us to
enter the Irish market as the economy begins to recover," David
H. Long, Liberty Mutual's chief executive said in a statement.
Quinn Insurance, which has 275,000 customers, was put into
administration last year after Ireland's financial regulator
said it was not meeting solvency requirements.
Quinn Insurance's former owner Sean Quinn lost control of
the firm and the rest of his empire after Anglo Irish Bank,
recently renamed Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC), said
he owed it up to 2.9 billion euros ($4 billion).
Quinn disputes the size of his debts to IBRC. Ireland's once
richest man declared himself bankrupt on Friday with assets of
less than 50,000 pounds.
Liberty Mutual acquired 51 percent of Quinn Insurance
earlier this year and will run the group. IBRC retains a 49
percent stake.
Ireland's state-run Insurance Compensation Fund is paying
Liberty Mutual 738 million euros to take over Quinn Insurance
funded by a levy on insurance policyholders.
The government has said the alternative to the takeover of
Quinn Insurance would be its liquidation at a cost of up to 1.3
billion euros.
Liberty Mutual in Ireland will be run by Patrick O'Brien, a
former chief operating officer of Liberty Mutual Insurance
Europe.
($1 = 0.728 Euros)
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins)