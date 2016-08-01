Aug 1 Liberty Specialty Markets (LSM), a unit of Boston-based Liberty Mutual Insurance, appointed Kadidja Sinz as head of Europe.

She will report to Matthew Moore, group chief underwriting officer, LSM.

Sinz previously worked at XL Group's XL Catlin as country manager for France and regional operating manager for continental Europe. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)