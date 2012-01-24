* Hires Mark Godridge from JP Morgan Cazenove

LONDON, Jan 24 Liberum Capital, one of several investment banks linked with a possible bid for Royal Bank of Scotland's Hoare Govett unit, poached a leading banker from rival JP Morgan Cazenove and said it planned to hire more staff this year.

The company said Mark Godridge had joined from JP Morgan Cazenove to become chief executive of its U.S. subsidiary Liberum Capital Inc.

It added that it planned a further 10 senior hires this year, bringing the number of employees at the British bank to 160.

Godridge had run the JP Morgan Cazenove European and Emerging Market sales team since 2010, and had also been president of Cazenove's New York office.

Many of Britain's smaller, independently-owned investment banks such as Liberum Capital and Oriel Securities have grown as their larger rivals have been forced to scale back in the aftermath of the credit crisis.

Earlier this month, Oriel Securities had hired three new bankers from former rival Evolution following Evolution's takeover by South Africa's Investec .

"There is no denying that 2011 was a tough year for the markets and, as a result, we have seen an unprecedented level of consolidation and change in the broking sector," Liberum Chief Executive Simon Stilwell said in a statement.

"This is creating significant opportunities for us on an individual, team and business level," he added.

RBS, 83-percent owned by the British government after a state rescue during the 2008 credit crisis, is considering selling its Hoare Govett stockbroking arm as part of plans to slash back its investment banking business.

Sources involved in the process have said that Jefferies , Bank of China, Oriel Securities and Liberum Capital are among those casting an eye on the Hoare Govett business.

Liberum Capital also posted 2011 revenues of 38 million pounds ($59.3 million) and pre-bonus profits of 10 million pounds. It did not disclose comparative figures for its 2010 results. ($1 = 0.6412 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)