WASHINGTON, April 12 Europe's competition
authority should have its first decisions by the end of the year
in an investigation of alleged manipulation of key international
interest rates, EU Competition Chief Joaquin Almunia said on
Friday.
Regulators in Europe, the United States and elsewhere have
been looking into charges that traders fixed the interest rates
offered on the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor) and London
Interbank Offered Rate (Libor). The loans were denominated in
dollars, euros and in the Swiss franc.
"We are investigating collusive actions, some cartels,
linked with the manipulation," Almunia, whose office enforces
antitrust law in the European Union, told the American Bar
Association.
Almunia's probe is civil, although a parallel probe in the
United States is criminal.
If Europe's investigation continues at its current pace,
some preliminary decisions should be made by the end of the
year, he said.
The Libor probe is a top priority, Almunia said. "It is
absolutely needed to regain confidence in these benchmarks that
are essential for the functioning of the economy."
European authorities are also looking at potential
manipulation of interest rates offered in the Tokyo Interbank
Offered Rate in Japan, but that probe is not as far along, he
said.
Euribor and Libor are the key gauges of how much banks pay to
borrow from each other. They are used as reference points for
many financial products, ranging from Spanish mortgages to
derivatives contracts sealed in London. Both are set using
interbank borrowing rates submitted by banks.
Three banks have reached settlements with authorities to
date. Royal Bank of Scotland agreed to pay $612 million
to U.S. and British authorities. UBS agreed in
December to pay $1.5 billion. Barclays agreed to pay
$453 million in June.
Watchdogs in Japan, Canada, Italy, Germany and the
Netherlands are also scrutinizing the issue.