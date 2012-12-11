LONDON Dec 11 Britain's Serious Fraud Office has arrested three British men in connection with an investigation into the manipulation of interbank lending rates.

The SFO said on Tuesday the men were aged 33, 41 and 47 and were all currently living in the United Kingdom. They have been taken to a London police station for interviews.

Prosecutors and regulators across the world have been investigating allegations that banks and their traders have attempted to rig benchmark rates such as Libor (London interbank offered rate).