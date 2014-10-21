Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1320 GMT on Thursday:
BRUSSELS Oct 21 The European Commission fined JPMorgan, UBS and Credit Suisse a total of 94 million euros on Tuesday for taking part in cartels in the financial sector.
JPMorgan received a 61.7 million euro fine for rigging the Swiss franc Libor benchmark interest rate between March 2008 and July 2009. It was also fined 10.5 million euros for participating in a cartel on Swiss franc interest rate derivatives.
UBS' penalty in the derivatives cartel came to 12.7 million euros and that of Credit Suisse was 9.2 million euros. Royal Bank of Scotland alerted both cartels to the Commission and was not sanctioned. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)
LISBON, March 16 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star is closer to taking control of Portugal's Novo Banco with an offer to inject up to 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) into the bank in return for a 75 percent stake, sources told Reuters.
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.