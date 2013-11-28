Nov 28 Barclays Capital Inc has been
ordered to pay $2.1 million to a New York-based trader it fired
last year in connection with the alleged rigging of the London
interbank offered rate, or Libor, according to arbitration
documents.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in the United
States ordered Barclays Capital to pay Dong Kun Lee $2.1 million
in damages in their award dated Nov 15.
According to regulatory filings, on July 30, 2012 Barclays
dismissed Dong (Don) Kun Lee, a derivatives trader, for
allegedly engaging "in communications involving inappropriate
requests relating to Libor".
Lee accused the company of a breach of contract and
violation of New York labour law among other things in a
subsequent arbitration claim.
A London-based spokesman for Barclays Plc declined to
comment.
Lee originally asked Barclays to pay about $5.3 million in
damages, but later reduced his request to about $2.1 million.
Barclays Capital provides securities brokerage and financial
advisory services and operates as a subsidiary of London-listed
Barclays Plc.