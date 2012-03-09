LONDON, March 9 Britain's Barclays said it was in talks about a "potential resolution" after it was told by some authorities investigating interbank lending rates that proceedings may be recommended against it.

Barclays is one of a number of banks that authorities around the world are probing in relation to how Libor lending rates have been set in the past.

"Barclays has been informed by certain of the authorities investigating these matters that proceedings against Barclays may be recommended with respect to some aspects of the matters under investigation, and Barclays is engaged in discussions with those authorities about potential resolution of those aspects," the bank said in its annual report.

"It is not currently possible to predict the ultimate resolution of the issue," it added. (Reporting by Steve Slater and Sarah White; Editing by Douwe Miedema)