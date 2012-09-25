LONDON, Sept 25 The British banking lobby
responsible for setting Libor said it was happy to hand over the
task to regulators, days ahead of an expected UK proposal to
take tighter control of the scandal-tainted benchmark borrowing
rate.
Martin Wheatley, a top UK regulator, is expected to propose
stripping the British Bankers' Association of its supervisory
role in setting the hugely influential London interbank offered
rate, in plans to be presented on Friday.
"If Mr. Wheatley's recommendations include a change of
responsibility for Libor, the BBA will support that," the BBA
said in a brief statement on Tuesday.
Libor, which underpins global trade and is used as a
reference for pricing loans and transactions worth more than
$350 trillion, has been engulfed in controversy since Barclays
was fined a record 290 million pounds ($471.38 million)
in June for fixing it in the past.
The rate is based on banks' assessments of what they expect
to be charged, rather than measuring actual lending rates. The
process is not supervised by financial regulators, and has drawn
wide criticism for being insufficiently strict.
The Wheatley review, due out on Friday, is expected to
propose anchoring Libor interest rates to real transactions,
rather than rates at which panel banks believe they could borrow
cash from their peers on an unsecured basis.
In the United States, regulators reacted positively to the
announcement.
"Libor is a global benchmark which is in dire need of a
massive make over," said Bart Chilton, a commissioner at the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which was involved in the
settlement with Barclays. "Step one is to get it away from an
interest group."
Libor has been criticised since the credit crisis in 2008,
when interbank lending dried up, forcing banks to submit rates
that were an estimate rather than a gauge of real deals and
allowing them to keep Libor artificially low.
Even before the credit crisis, fixing the rate allowed
derivative traders to make gains, enabling them to know in what
direction the prices of complex financial instruments such as
interest rate swaps were heading.
The BBA took control of Libor in 1986 and now covers a suite
of 150 rates in different currencies and maturities, forming the
basis for pricing contracts worth $350 trillion globally, from
home loans to credit cards.
Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, one of the bodies that fined Barclays, said on
Monday Libor should be replaced or changed, suggesting it be
based on "actual, observable market transactions."
Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters News, calculates
and distributes Libor rates for the BBA.