Libor benchmark set for scrapheap by end-2021

LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - Britain's financial regulator plans to scrap the widely used Libor interest rate benchmark by the end of 2021, when it wants a substitute rate based on actual transactions to be in place.

Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, said a four to five-year transition period was needed to limit the risks, cost and disruption that would come from a more sudden change.

"Work must therefore begin in earnest on planning transition to alternative reference rates that are based firmly on transactions," Bailey said in a speech in London on Thursday.

"Panel bank support for current Libor until end-2021 will enable a transition that can be planned and can be executed smoothly. The planning and the transition must now begin."

But Bailey gave no answers for what will replace Libor, and what it means for contracts based on the benchmark. Rather, his speech was seen as setting a date so regulators, banks, central bankers and administrators can plan alternatives.

"Although several questions need to be answered, one thing is clear: Libor, tarnished by the credit crunch and a byword for corruption, is on its way out," said Mitul Patel, head of interest rates at investment firm Janus Henderson.

Libor is based on submissions from 20 banks of interest rates they believe they would be charged by others for borrowing money. But banks have been fined billions of dollars for trying to manipulate the benchmark, leading to calls for an overhaul.

Libor is used to price US$350trn of financial contracts around the world, ranging from home loans to credit cards to complex derivatives contracts. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said this month it should in future be based on actual market transactions and not banks' judgments.

Inactive Market

The Libor benchmark’s administrator – ICE Benchmark Administration – and panel banks could continue to produce Libor as they do currently, but the FCA could no longer oblige banks to submit rates and there was no guarantee it would survive, Bailey said.

What happens to legacy Libor contracts will also depend on the preparations that users of Libor make in the next four years to either switch contracts from the current basis or ensure contracts allow for a smooth transition if Libor ended, Bailey said.

Libor has to be replaced because there are too few transactions underpinning it, Bailey said.

In one currency–tenor combination, for example, the dozen panel banks that submit a rate every day only executed 15 transactions between them during 2016.

"It is not only potentially unsustainable, but also undesirable, for market participants to rely indefinitely on reference rates that do not have active underlying markets to support them," Bailey said.

He said anchoring the rate to transactions has proved harder than expected. "It is because the underlying market that Libor seeks to measure – the market for unsecured wholesale term lending to banks – is no longer sufficiently active."

There was little prospect of the markets becoming substantially more active in the near future, he said.

The Bank of England has already been refining its overnight sterling funding rate Sonia, which is based on actual transactions and therefore seen as harder to manipulate, as a Libor substitute.

"Sonia is likely to become to the new benchmark rate, and although the transition will be lengthy and difficult, it now appears inevitable," Janus Henderson's Patel said.

The US Federal Reserve is developing a home-grown substitute for dollar Libor, and the European Central Bank is examining similar moves to reform or replace Euribor, a euro-denominated version of Libor. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Additional reporting by Huw Jones)