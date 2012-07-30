* Litigation widens in wake of Libor probes
* Bank says it lost interest income due to rate-rigging
* Case filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan
July 30 A New York lender has sued a group of
large banks on the panel that sets a key global interest rate,
saying it was cheated out of interest income through alleged
rate manipulation.
The lawsuit, filed last week in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan, seeks class-action status on behalf of similar
lenders.
Berkshire Bank, which is not connected to Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway, says borrowers were able to take
advantage of artificially low interest rates because of the big
banks' "unlawful suppression" of benchmark rates.
Defendants named in the suit include Bank of America Corp
, Barclays Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Citigroup Inc.
At least one other U.S. community bank has filed similar
legal claims, a sign that the rate manipulation scandal is
having a broad impact. The Community Bank & Trust of Sheboygan,
Wisconsin, said in a lawsuit several months ago that alleged
rate rigging had kept its interest margins artificially low.
That lawsuit also is pending in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan.
Berkshire Bank had $854 million in assets at the end of last
year, according to its website. It has 10 branches in New York
and one in New Jersey.
The reliability of the London interbank offered rate, or
Libor, which underpins transactions worth trillions of dollars,
has been rattled by the rate manipulation accusations. Libor is
used to set interest rates on credit cards, student loans and
mortgages.
Big banks already face an array of Libor lawsuits by some
big investors and local governments. Bank defendants have said
in court papers seeking dismissal of these lawsuits that
plaintiffs have failed to show banks acted to restrict
competition, even if rates were improperly stated.
Berkshire Bank said in court papers dated July 25 that a
misrepresentation in the referenced U.S. dollar Libor rate on
the date on which a loan resets will generally reduce the
lender's interest income.
"It was not only foreseeable but obvious that by
manipulating the rate of U.S. dollar Libor, defendants would
impair the interest income received by plaintiff and other
lenders providing U.S. dollar Libor-tied loans," Berkshire said.
The case is Berkshire Bank vs Bank of America Corp and
others, Case No. 12-5723, U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Additional reporting
by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Martha Graybow and
Lisa Von Ahn)