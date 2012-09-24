* Six out of 12 major corporates did not consider Libor
accurate
* Ten out of 12 not considering changing
* Urge reform and greater regulatory scrutiny
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Sept 24 Some major corporate borrowers
in Europe and the United States think Libor, the interest rate
at the centre of an international rate-rigging inquiry, is not
an accurate benchmark against which to price loans, but few are
considering using an alternative.
The views were expressed in a poll of 12 companies,
identified as within the top 250 borrowers globally by IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication. Many others approached by Reuters
declined to participate due to the sensitivity of the subject.
Six out of 12 who used Libor, the London interbank offered
rate, said they did not consider it an accurate benchmark
against which to price their loans.
But 10 out of 12 companies, representing a range of
industries from mining to telecoms, said they would not consider
changing to a different benchmark.
"Libor quotes have been a useful benchmark for many years
and any other indicator, in my opinion, could also be
manipulated somehow," said one corporate treasurer, who wished
to remain anonymous.
Corporate treasurers at the companies, which borrowed around
$212 billion between May 2011 and April 2012 IFR data shows,
were asked if they use Libor, if they considered it an accurate
benchmark, if they considered changing and if so, to what.
Respondents to the poll, which was conducted in August and
September all wished to be anonymous.
Regulators around the world are debating the prospect of
changes to a benchmark used as a basis for pricing $350 trillion
of products from home loans to credit cards in the wake of an
ongoing global investigation of more than a dozen banks for
suspected rigging of Libor and other similar rates.
Barclays, hit with a record fine of more than $450 million
(277 million pounds) in June, is widely expected to be the first
of several banks punished for attempting to manipulate Libor.
Although the companies did not identify any compelling
alternative which would persuade them to change, many voiced
approval for reform of the rate and additional scrutiny by
authorities.
"Given the past abuses it's likely that a better solution
will ultimately be put in place allowing us to keep using
Libor," said one company.
"We favour an overhaul of the way Libor is fixed, and a
tighter supervision by London banking authorities," said
another.
CHORUS OF CONCERN
Companies may use Libor or similar rates when borrowing
money from banks or investors to fund their business operations.
Floating rate loans or interest rate swaps used to manage the
risk of interest rate volatility, will be benchmarked against a
rate such as Libor.
The British Bankers' Association estimates that loans
amounting to $10 trillion globally are indexed to Libor.
Libor consists of a "suite" of rates that banks estimate
they would have to pay to borrow in different currencies over
different periods of time. Since the rates are based on
hypothetical transactions, it would be difficult to verify every
submission by every bank for every rate.
Artificially low rates would have benefited borrowers with
payments pegged to Libor as they would have needed to pay less
interest to service their debt. The reverse would be true if
rates had been manipulated higher.
European lawmakers are questioning some of the world's top
financial regulators in the European Parliament on Monday over
the supervision of Libor.
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission, will testify by video conference. Masamichi
Kono, chairman of the International Organisation of Securities
Commissions will also attend.
Michel Barnier, the European commissioner in charge of
regulation has already outlined a proposal for criminal
penalties for those who rig an index such as Libor, but new
rules are not set to take effect until 2015.
Britain's Financial Services Authority is publishing its
recommendations for legal changes to Libor on Sept. 28.
The Madrid-based International Organisation of Securities
Commissions, a global regulator, also has a task force to study
how the benchmark should be supervised and set to restore market
confidence.
Corporates are joining a chorus of other interested parties
in demanding reform but no wholesale change.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, the
derivatives industry's leading global body, urged caution,
arguing that the rate must not be scrapped hastily and any shift
to alternatives should be gradual to avoid market
disruption.
The British investment management industry association has
also called on regulators to reform the benchmark rather than
scrap it, arguing that swift, decisive changes would restore
market confidence.
The Association of Corporate Treasurers has also warned
against any swift action that could risk disruption.
Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters, calculates and
distributes Libor rates for Libor's sponsor, the British
Bankers' Association.