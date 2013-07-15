PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, July 15 Britain's fraud prosecutor charged two former brokers at interdealer broker RP Martin with conspiracy to defraud, related to its investigation into the rigging of Libor global interest rates.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said it charged Terry Farr, 41, and James Gilmour, 48, on Monday. They will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court at a later date, it said.
The pair were arrested on Dec. 11, 2012, along with former UBS and Citigroup trader Tom Hayes. The SFO charged Hayes in June with eight counts of conspiracy to defraud as it laid the groundwork for what could be the first Libor trial.
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Feed ingredient price declines to level out going into '17 (Adds details on businesses that saw price declines, background on takeover deal)
* Proposes 9 pct hike in dividend for 2016 to 0.60 eur/shr (Adds details on BT stake, fourth quarter, dividend, outlook)