WASHINGTON Jan 13 Three former traders at Dutch
bank Rabobank were criminally charged on Monday with
manipulating the Yen Libor benchmark interest rate, the U.S.
Department of Justice said.
Two former Japanese Yen derivatives traders and a third
trader responsible for setting the bank's Yen Libor rate were
accused of submitting fraudulent rates in order to benefit their
trading positions, the Justice Department said.
A federal judge in New York signed a criminal complaint
charging Paul Robson of the United Kingdom, Paul Thompson of
Australia and Tetsuya Motomura of Japan, it said. Charges
included wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, it
said.