LIVERPOOL, England May 3 Financial decision makers at some of Britain's biggest companies say they still trust the scandal-hit interbank lending rate Libor, despite calls from regulators to overhaul it.

Delegates at the Association of Corporate Treasurers annual conference said they did not see a better alternative, even after a global rate fixing scam demonstrated that Libor's compilers could manipulate the rate.

Libor - the London interbank lending rate - is used to calculate the interest payable on trillions of dollars of corporate debt and underpins a global market in financial derivatives.

"I think it works and I don't want to get rid of it," said Tom Greene, group treasurer for the British drugmaker Shire . "You just accept that it's subject to a number of individual contributors, and that's just part of what it is."

More than a dozen banks are under investigation by authorities in Europe, Japan and the United States over suspected Libor rate rigging between 2007 and 2010 and officials including incoming Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, are weighing up reforms to safeguard its integrity.

A group of 16 global banks sets Libor by giving daily estimates of how much it would cost them to borrow funds from other banks for varied periods of time.

Last year UBS paid a fine of $1.5 billion for manipulating Libor and euro-yen contracts. Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland later paid $450 million and $612 million respectively for their part in the worldwide scam.

One top U.S. regulator has suggested that Libor and its European counterpart Euribor should be scrapped and replaced with alternatives based on market transactions.

But some corporate treasurers support the benchmark, despite its tarnished reputation.

"You've got to have faith in the market and (the system that) has been around for years," Julie Fabris, group treasurer at private equity-owned frozen food firm Birds Eye Iglo Group.

Guy Ingram, regional treasure for Europe at brewing company SABMiller, shared the view that public and regulatory scrutiny over the scandal should be enough to clean up Libor, but the system was still opaque and vulnerable to manipulation.

"Now that the scandal is out in the open, the problem should go away. But unless you go and audit it yourself, it's pretty difficult (to know you're getting a fair rate)," Ingram said.

Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters, has been calculating and distributing Libor rates for Libor's sponsor, the British Bankers' Association, since 2005.