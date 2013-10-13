LONDON Oct 13 A British court will this week
consider whether attempted manipulation of the benchmark
interest rate Libor can invalidate loans and other deals or show
that banks mis-sold products that were based upon the rate.
The Court of Appeal will on Tuesday begin a 3-day hearing
examining two separate cases brought by clients against Barclays
and Deutsche Bank. It is expected to hand
down a landmark ruling later in the year, according to sources
familiar with the cases.
If the decision goes against the banks, it could open the
door to many more cases being brought against the industry by
companies citing Libor manipulation, opening banks up to
compensation claims worth billions of pounds.
The London interbank offered rate (Libor) is used to price
over $300 trillion of financial contracts around the world.
"To unwind all Libor-linked derivative contracts would be
financial Armageddon," said Abhishek Sachdev, managing director
of Vedanta Hedging, which advises companies on interest rate
hedging products.
In previous legal rulings judges have stopped short of
saying Libor is relevant to all claims against banks but said it
could be used in cases where contracts have been linked
specifically to the benchmark.
Barclays is being sued for up to 70 million pounds ($112
million) by Guardian Care Homes, a UK residential care home
operator, which alleges the bank mis-sold it interest rate
hedging products that were based upon Libor.
The case has been delayed until April 2014 so the appeal
decision can be heard. It started out as a complaint about the
alleged mis-selling of interest rate swaps but a judge ruled
last October that it could be amended to include claims of
fraudulent misrepresentation connected to Libor manipulation.
Barclays said the case has no merit because Guardian Care
Homes had sufficient understanding of the products to make its
own judgment over whether to enter into the agreements.
"The addition of a claim based on what happened with Libor
does not change the bank's view. This business had a suite of
advisors and a lot of financial experience and skill in-house,"
it said on Friday.
Barclays last year paid a $450 million to settle allegations
it manipulated Libor, and UBS and Royal Bank of
Scotland have been fined for manipulating Libor.
Deutsche is among several other banks under investigation.
Deutsche Bank last year sued Indian property firm Unitech
for the repayment of a $150 million loan made in 2007
by a consortium of lenders and for the repayment of $11 million
owed for a related interest-rate swap.
But Unitech counter-sued, saying the loan and swap deal were
linked to Libor interest rates, which at the time were being
manipulated by some banks.
A UK court last month said Unitech must repay the loan, but
said the dispute over the related swap should go to trial.
The judge said just because there was evidence the Libor
rate had been manipulated did not make a loan void. But he said
the terms of the swap agreement and its specific link to a Libor
contract were more contentious.
"The defendant's attempts to introduce broad and unsupported
allegations about Libor, which have already been rejected once
by the High Court, are a bid to delay payment and divert
attention from its unpaid debts," Deutsche Bank said on Friday.
Lawyers for Guardian Care Homes and Unitech declined to
comment.