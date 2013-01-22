FRANKFURT Jan 22 Elke Koenig, president of
German financial regulator BaFin said it remains to be seen
whether a corrupted system of setting key benchmark interbank
lending rates can be reformed.
"It has been shown that benchmarks, which are based on
estimates submitted by market participants, are susceptible to
manipulation," Koenig said, adding that the alternative of
basing the benchmark rate on actual transactions was equally
difficult given that in times of stress, there are phases when
hardly any transactions take place.
"In my view we need to work not on a reform of the existing
system but on a replacement for it," she said at the regulator's
annual reception on Tuesday.
More than a dozen banks are under investigation by
authorities in Europe, Japan and the United States over the
suspected rigging of the London interbank offered rate, a key
interest rate used in contracts worth trillions of dollars
globally.
The potential manipulation of Libor burst into the headlines
in June when British bank Barclays was fined a record
$450 million by UK and U.S. authorities for allowing traders to
manipulate rates during the 2007/08 credit crunch.
Deutsche Bank said in July initial findings from an internal
probe into alleged rigging of global interest rates found that
no members of the management board behaved inappropriately, but
two former traders may have been involved in colluding to
manipulate global benchmark interest rates.
Libor rates submitted by banks are compiled by Thomson
Reuters, parent company of Reuters, on behalf of the
British Bankers' Association.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Jonathan Gould)