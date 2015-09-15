By Kirstin Ridley
| LONDON, Sept 15
LONDON, Sept 15 Tom Hayes, the first trader
convicted by a jury of manipulating Libor benchmark interest
rates, has until the end of September to lodge final grounds for
appeal against his conviction and 14-year jail sentence, a
London court clerk said on Tuesday.
Hayes, who has been diagnosed with mild Asperger's Syndrome
and was recently transferred from Wandsworth Prison in southwest
London, initially applied for leave to appeal on Sept. 1 but was
given extra time to polish the request.
The 35-year-old former UBS and Citigroup
trader was last month unanimously found guilty of eight charges
of conspiracy to defraud for rigging Libor, the London interbank
offered rate that underpins around $450 trillion of financial
contracts and loans worldwide.
The court clerk said it could take London's Court of Appeal
three to five months to decide whether to grant leave to hear
the case after receiving the final grounds for appeal.
The prosecution said Hayes dishonestly conspired with 25
brokers and traders at 10 of the world's most powerful financial
institutions to rig Libor for profit. Hayes denied dishonesty in
court, arguing he had been open about practices that were
endorsed by senior staff and common in the industry at the time.
For a successful appeal, Hayes will have to show his
conviction was due to an error of law and that his sentence was
wrong in principle and/or manifestly excessive.
Hayes, whose sentence is one of the longest handed down for
white-collar fraud, was sentenced consecutively for the
conspiracies he was found guilty of while at UBS and those while
at Citigroup between 2006 and 2010.
Had the sentence run concurrently, with the market rigging
seen as the same offence over the period of the indictment, he
would have faced a maximum 10-year sentence, lawyers say.
In his sentencing remarks, Judge Jeremy Cooke said on Aug. 3
there was no separate standard of dishonesty for any group of
society, that Hayes had "appreciated at the time" he had acted
dishonestly and that it was irrelevant that others had done the
same or that managers condoned, embraced or even encouraged it.
Cooke said that Hayes was at the hub of the conspiracy,
therefore highly cuplable, and that the actual and risk of loss
to his unidentifiable counterparties placed him in the most
serious category in sentencing guidelines. Moreover, he said the
case was a warning to the world of banking.
"The conduct involved here must be marked out as dishonest
and wrong and a message sent to the world of banking
accordingly," he said.
Hayes's law firm Cartwright King was not available for
comment.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by David Holmes)