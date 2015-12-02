LONDON Dec 2 Three senior London judges said on Wednesday they did not plan any immediate ruling on an attempt by Tom Hayes, the first trader convicted by a jury of conspiracy to manipulate Libor benchmark interest rates, to appeal against his conviction.

Hayes's legal team will now present its arguments to appeal his 14-year jail sentence - one of the longest handed down for white collar crime.

The two-day hearing at London's Court of Appeal is being heard by Lord Chief Justice John Thomas, the head of the judiciary in England and Wales, and senior judges Brian Leveson and Elizabeth Gloster.

Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader, was in August found guilty of eight charges of conspiracy to defraud for rigging Libor, the London interbank offered rate, that underpins around $450 trillion of financial contracts and consumer loans worldwide.

His legal team is arguing that Jeremy Cooke, the judge who presided over Hayes's trial and sentenced the former yen derivatives trader, made legal errors in the way he handled the case and that the sentence was wrong in principle and/or manifestly excessive.

Hayes, 36, was sentenced consecutively for the conspiracies he was found guilty of while at UBS and those while at Citigroup between 2006 and 2010. Had the market rigging charges been considered as one offence, he would have faced a maximum 10-year sentence. (Reporting By Kirstin Ridley. Editing by Jane Merriman)