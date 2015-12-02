(Adds request for medical report, details on appeal)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON Dec 2 London's Court of Appeal has asked
lawyers for Tom Hayes, jailed in August for conspiracy to
manipulate Libor benchmark interest rates, to provide an
up-to-date medical report on the former yen derivatives trader
by next Wednesday.
Lord Chief Justice John Thomas, the head of the judiciary in
England and Wales, made the request after Hayes's leading
counsel Neil Hawes closed his arguments in a two-day appeal
hearing against Hayes's conviction and 14-year jail sentence -
one of the longest handed down for white collar crime.
Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader,
was found guilty of eight charges of conspiracy to defraud for
rigging Libor, the London interbank offered rate, which
underpins around $450 trillion of financial contracts and
consumer loans worldwide.
The 36-year-old former Tokyo-based trader was diagnosed with
Asperger's syndrome and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
(ADHD) shortly before his trial.
Hayes has been moved from London's 19th Century Wandsworth
prison - the largest in Britain - to Lowdham Grange in central
England, the court heard.
Hawes has argued that Jeremy Cooke, the judge who presided
over Hayes's trial, made legal errors in the way he handled the
case and that the sentence was wrong in principle and excessive.
Hayes was sentenced consecutively for the conspiracies of
which he was found guilty at UBS and at Citigroup between 2006
and 2010. Had the market rigging charges been considered as one
offence, he would have faced a maximum 10-year sentence.
Hawes said there were no sufficiently distinguishing
features between Hayes's conduct at UBS and Citigroup to warrant
separate and consecutive sentences - and that the judge did not
need to use the sentence as a deterrent to the banking industry.
Regulatory changes and new laws governing Libor processes had
already achieved that, he said.
He also argued the sentence did not reflect the fact the
prosecution did not identify any counterparty loss, that
counterparties were market professionals, that Hayes held no
managerial position and that others were doing the same.
Sentencing Hayes on Aug. 3, Cooke said there was "no doubt"
the sums involved in the conspiracies ran into millions of
dollars and that the conduct in the case "must be marked out as
dishonest and wrong and a message sent to the world of banking
accordingly".
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark
Potter)