(Corrects to show trial at London's Old Bailey court, not the
High Court)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, March 11 Tom Hayes, a former trader
serving an 11-year jail sentence for conspiracy to rig Libor
interest rates, will next week return to a London court in a
multi-million pound battle against prosecutors over assets that
include a seven-bedroom country house.
Hayes and his corporate lawyer wife Sarah are both expected
to give evidence to try to prevent the seizure of their entire
estate, which has an estimated value of 3.8 million pounds ($5.4
million) and includes Sarah's jewellery. Prosecutors allege the
estate has been paid for with the proceeds of crime.
Five days of hearings begin on Monday and are expected to
focus on the couple's former home in Surrey, southern England,
which they bought in 2011 and began to renovate before the
Serious Fraud Office (SFO) launched criminal proceedings.
The house, which is now in Sarah's name, has been rented out
since the couple moved with their now four-year-old son to a
more modest property in Fleet, Hampshire, to be nearer to
family.
Hayes's lawyer was not immediately available for comment
ahead of the so-called confiscation proceedings, which the SFO
said will take place at the Old Bailey, London's central
criminal court.
Cast as the ringleader in a rate-rigging scam that has cost
banks billions in regulatory fines, Hayes was found guilty last
August of conspiring to rig Libor - an interest-rate benchmark
used to set rates on hundreds of trillions of dollars worth of
financial contracts and household loans worldwide.
The former Tokyo-based UBS and Citigroup
trader denied dishonesty during his trial and argued in court
that he had always been open about trading methods that he said
had been condoned by senior managers and was common industry
practice at the time. He was handed a 14-year jail sentence. It
was reduced to 11 years on appeal.
Hayes, who was diagnosed with mild Asperger's syndrome
shortly before his London trial last year, is a gifted
mathematician who traded yen-denominated interest rate
derivatives tied to Libor - essentially betting against others
on the direction of rates.
During the three years he worked for UBS, he made around
$300 million for the bank before he was lured away to Citigroup
in 2009 with a 2.2 million pound bonus, the court heard during
his trial. But Citigroup sacked him in 2010 for attempted
rate-rigging as a global investigation, started by U.S.
regulators in 2008, swung its focus onto how yen Libor rates
were set.
Hayes returned to England, married Sarah and the couple
settled briefly in Surrey. In December 2012, Hayes was charged
by U.S. prosecutors with fraud-related offences linked to Libor.
UK charges followed six months later.
($1 = 0.7032 pounds)
