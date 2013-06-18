By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, June 18 Britain's fraud prosecutor on
Tuesday charged former UBS and Citigroup trader
Tom Hayes with eight counts of conspiracy to defraud as it laid
the groundwork for what could be the first Libor trial.
Hayes, 33, was arrested by London police and the Serious
Fraud Office (SFO) last December as part of a global
investigation, spanning North America, Europe and Japan, into
the manipulation of benchmark interest rates.
Libor, the London interbank offered rate, is a crucial
benchmark affecting hundreds of trillions of dollars of
mortgages and other loans worldwide.
So far, U.S. and UK regulators have fined three banks,
including Switzerland's UBS, a total $2.6 billion for their role
in the scandal.
The UK criminal charges will allow the SFO to stake a
jurisdictional claim on Hayes, a Briton who has faced possible
extradition since being charged by U.S. prosecutors last year.
One day after his arrest on Dec. 11, the U.S. Department of
Justice lodged sealed charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and an
antitrust violation against Hayes.
The SFO on Tuesday said Hayes would appear before
Westminster Magistrates' Court in London at 10 a.m. (0900 GMT)
on Thursday, where his charges will be detailed and read out in
open court.
His case will then transfer to a higher crown court, where,
if he does not plead guilty, it is expected to be heard in front
of a jury.
"It all turns on his plea," a senior lawyer said.
Hayes lawyer was not available to comment. UBS and Citigroup
also declined to comment.
STAR TRADER
Hayes was 27 when he joined Swiss bank UBS in Tokyo in 2006,
becoming a senior and highly-valued trader of interest-rate
derivatives indexed to yen-denominated Libor. In late 2009, he
left UBS to join Citigroup. He left Citigroup less than a year
later.
Hayes could be extradited to the United States and
prosecuted there after any UK trial if the charges were
sufficiently different, lawyers said.
"After a UK trial has taken place, a court deciding on
extradition will look very closely at the nature of the U.S.
charges, because if the defendant is able to show he has already
been tried for these offences ... then he won't be extradited,"
said Andrew Oldland, head of the regulatory team at law firm
Michelmores, which is not involved in the case.
"But in practice, quite often, the U.S. charges are
different and relate to different facts. Then you quite
frequently have a UK prosecution followed by a U.S.
prosecution."
Last week the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said
traders from 20 banks, including HSBC, had tried to
inappropriately influence benchmark rates in the Southeast Asian
city-state.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has also said it is
investigating HSBC, UBS and a number of other banks about
possible misconduct relating to its submissions for the Hong
Kong Interbank Offered Rate (Hibor).