BRIEF-Bank of America submits application for delisting from TSE
* Says co submits application on March 23 for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange
ZURICH Aug 3 Swiss bank UBS on Monday distanced itself from its former trader Tom Hayes, who was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud in the first trial of a defendant accused of Libor interest rate rigging.
"UBS was not a party to this case," the Zurich-based bank said in an emailed statement.
"It was a matter between the SFO (Britain's Serious Fraud Office) and Mr Hayes and UBS has no comment. The bank has resolved this legacy matter with most authorities and is committed to reducing operational risks and upholding a culture of doing the right thing."
NEW YORK/HONG KONG, March 23 Global index provider MSCI Inc is seeking feedback from market participants on whether to add Chinese shares to a widely tracked index, a move which could trigger billions of dollars in capital inflows into mainland stocks and ease pressure on its yuan currency.